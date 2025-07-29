Indiana's employment rate improves, but fewer looking for work. Expert outlines possible reasons

Indiana’s unemployment rate has improved for five consecutive months, with it currently standing at 3.6 percent before seasonal adjustments. During the same time period, the state's labor force saw a slight decrease.

One expert names a few possible reasons behind the decline.

The labor force participation rate includes Hoosiers 16 and older who are either working or actively looking for work. In February, the rate was 63.8 percent — currently it is 63.7 percent.

Rachel Blakeman is the director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. She said although the preliminary data shows more people are being hired in the job market, it could also mean some people may have given up looking for work.

“Unemployment rate can go down even if more people aren't working, because when people give up looking, they disappear from the job market,” Blakeman said.

Blakeman said some people looking for work may have a hard time finding a job because their skills may not match available job openings. She also said some people may want a job that not only fits their skills, but also pays enough to incentivize them to go back to work.

