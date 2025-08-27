© 2025 WBAA
WBAA-AM is getting another upgrade! Starting August 11, tower maintenance may cause occasional signal disruptions for a few weeks. You can still hear WBAA News on 105.9 FM, at wbaa.org, or on the WBAA app. Thanks for your patience during this essential work.

Poll: Majority of Indiana registered voters oppose redrawing congressional map this year

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 27, 2025 at 2:43 PM EDT
The U.S. Capitol dome framed between sets of trees on either side, at dusk. The dome is lit so that it appears orange.
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
The Trump administration has urged multiple states, including Indiana, to redraw their congressional maps in a bid to boost Republican chances of keeping control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2026 election.

A majority of Hoosiers oppose redrawing the state’s congressional map this year, according to a new poll from Count US IN, a voter advocacy organization.

The group surveyed 1,662 registered Indiana voters last week as the Trump administration pushes state Republicans on redistricting.

Fifty-two percent of people in the survey oppose redistricting this year, compared to 34 percent who support it. The pollster then gave arguments both for and against redrawing the congressional map — and opposition rose to 60 percent, while support fell to 29 percent.

Just 7 percent of people in the poll said redistricting should be one of lawmakers’ top priorities.

It’s important to note that the poll surveyed registered voters, not likely voters — and Indiana has one of the worst voter turnout records in the country.

Republican state lawmakers have also shown a willingness to go against polling data, even their own. In 2022, internal GOP caucus polls showed that a large majority of Hoosiers supported abortion regulations that were much less strict than the near-total ban lawmakers ultimately passed.

The demographics of the people in the poll largely align with the demographics of Indiana voters on age, gender and race.

One area where there is some difference is on political affiliation. President Donald Trump received 58.6 percent of Indiana’s vote in 2024, while Democrat Kamala Harris earned 39.6 percent. In the survey, 52 percent of respondents considered themselves Republicans or independents who leaned Republican, while 36 percent said they were Democrats or independents who leaned Democratic.

Of the people in the redistricting survey, 12 percent labeled themselves “pure independents.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
