Indiana AG issues investigative demand to another organization working with immigrants

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said he is investigating Exodus Refugee Immigration Inc. for what he claims as potential labor trafficking and interfering with federal immigration enforcement.

In a news release today, Rokita insinuated that the organization helped people evade apprehension from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Monroe County.

The nonprofit has locations in Indianapolis and Bloomington and works to help refugees coming to and living in Indiana.

In a statement, Exodus confirmed it had received the Civil Investigative Demand from Rokita and said following review, it was not justified.

“In our long and respected history as a nonprofit organization here in the Hoosier state, we stand by our important work serving refugees, asylees, special immigrant visa holders, and other humanitarian immigrants. And, in stark contrast to the Attorney General’s statements, Exodus is in fact one of the few organizations in the state of Indiana that assists victims of human trafficking,” the statement read.

This is not the first time Rokita has tried to investigate organizations that work with or employ immigrants. Last November Rokita tried to access information from businesses and organizations in Evansville, Logansport and Seymour.

Contact WFYI All Things Considered newscaster and reporter Samantha Horton at shorton@wfyi.org or on Signal at SamHorton.05