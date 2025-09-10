Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis to receive facility improvements

Indiana’s primary Veterans Affairs hospital — the Roudebush Medical Center in Indianapolis — will receive several facility upgrades.

The improvements are part of an $800 million funding program for the VA system nationwide.

U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins toured Roudebush earlier this year and said the Indianapolis facility, like many, was in need of upgrades.

“This reminds me of a lot of the older ERs that I saw years ago where you had a lot of crowded space, so it’s very much a priority for us,” Collins said.

Collins noted that the average age of VA hospitals in the country is about 60 years old.

The improvements at Roudebush include upgrading elevators, fixing roof issues and replacing air handling units, upgrading the fire alarm system and purchasing a new CT scanner.

