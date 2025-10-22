Shutdown impacts federal workers in Indiana, Gleaners reaches out with food

Gleaners Food Bank set up food distribution sysyems to help federal workers in Indiana impacted by the shutdown. An estimated 24,000 civilians in Indiana work for the federal government.

If the shutdown continues, more of them will go without a paycheck.

Gleaners is reaching out to agencies including TSA, Veterans Affairs, the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration. President and CEO Fred Glass said they want to help essential workers.

“Especially during this period of rising grocery prices and very high food insecurity rates, maybe we could help step into the breach to stretch their incomes a little longer by providing them free food,” Glass said.

Gleaners already reached out to about 350 TSA agents at the Indianapolis International Airport. It set up a new distribution system to provide fresh food for 225 workers who signed up.

“We set up a system where they can order their own food. It's not a pre-made box. They order fresh fruits, protein, eggs, milk, healthy dry goods, and then they can pick their order up curbside,” Glass said.

The shutdown also impacts farmers, small businesses and other federal contractors in the food system.

Gleaners and the food pantries it serves report an increased number of people in need of assistance.

“A lot of people that are traditionally white collar, may have never been in this position, are still living paycheck to paycheck, and this work stoppage is a real blow to them,” Glass said.

About 156,000 Hoosiers receive assistance from WIC, and more than half of the recipients are children. The shutdown may also impact other child nutrition programs and jeopardize school breakfasts and lunches, which many children rely on.

Gleaners said during a shutdown food banks cannot get the food they would normally receive from federal emergency nutrition programs.