What contributes to Indiana's recidivism rate? Here's what an expert had to say

More than 36 percent of people released from prison return within three years, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Issues like finding work and housing, substance use and lack of outside support contribute to the state’s recidivism rate.

People involved with the criminal justice system can have trouble getting a state ID. They may not be able to pay the application fee or might be missing essential documents like a birth certificate or social security card. This can make finding work and housing nearly impossible — sometimes putting them back in the same situations that led to their incarceration in the first place.

Nancy La Vigne is the dean of Rutgers University School of Criminal Justice. She said substance use disorders that go untreated can also impact employment.

“You have a job, and ... use that paycheck to buy substances. That sends you on a downward trajectory," La Vigne said.

Gov. Mike Braun signed an executive order earlier this year that focused on reducing the number of incarcerated Hoosiers who return to prison after their release. The order directs the head of the IDOC to study the problem and identify steps to improve the re-entry process. It requires the IDOC to review factors that contribute to challenges related to finding stable housing and employment — and to work with community partners to provide support for people deemed as "high risk" of being homeless.

There are also organizations across Indiana that focus on helping Hoosiers re-enter into society including Public Advocates in Community re-Entry, Northeastern Center Connect and Second Chance Indiana.

La Vigne said family support plays a crucial role for justice-involved people transitioning back into society.

She said there should be more programs to prepare the families of people who are incarcerated prior to their release to help reduce Indiana’s recidivism rate.

