Redistricting bill moves towards House passage despite Democrats' attempt to stall

A bill that would redraw Indiana's congressional map to benefit Republicans passed through its second reading in the House on Thursday, after hours of argument. The House's final reading of the bill is expected on Friday.

During debate, Democrats introduced a number of amendments aimed at stalling the effort. The redrawn map is part of a nationwide push to impact which party controls the U.S. House ahead of next year's midterms.

“The eyes are upon us for the moment. We have an opportunity to make a real statement,” said Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) after introducing an amendment creating a nonpartisan redistricting system. “We have an opportunity to say, we are going to lead the way to a better way, and not just simply follow down a path that I think will lead to the ruin of our Democracy.”

Pierce urged lawmakers to “break the fever.”

Republicans currently hold seven of Indiana's nine U.S. House seats. Democrats represent the 1st District in northwest Indiana — held by U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan — and the 7th District in Marion County, anchored by Indianapolis — held by U.S. Rep. André Carson.

Ben Thorp / WFYI Bill author Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn) listens to Democrats Thursday as they introduced amendments aimed at stalling the enactment of new congressional maps.

The map proposed by House Republicans would slice up those Democratic districts, diluting enough Democratic voters to keep those seats red. The Marion County district, for example, would be split into four separate districts that stretch into more rural areas of the state.

Rep. Mitch Gore (D-Indianapolis) introduced a bill that would have put the proposed map on the ballot, leaving the decision up to voters.

“If you're confident in this map, if you believe this is good for Indiana, then you should have no objection to letting the people confirm it,” Gore said.

The bill's author, Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn), called for the amendment to be quickly voted down.

“We are not a state that has referendums,” Smaltz said.

Smaltz also noted that he would support a nationwide ban on political gerrymandering.

"Contact your congressman or woman and urge them to create a set of rules that establishes a level playing field for every state in the union, not just piecemeal state by state,” Smaltz said.

Democrats also tried to focus on the cost of living, arguing House Republicans had the wrong priorities tackling congressional maps instead of affordability. Other amendments included calling on Congress to outlaw gerrymandering and trying to understand how the new map would impact minority voters.

Lawmakers behind the proposed map have told Democrats repeatedly that it was only drawn "for political performance,” and that they did not consider race.

Ben Thorp / WFYI Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) argues that whether Republicans acknowledge it or not, the new map would dilute the power of minority voters in Indiana.

"I understand that's the legal strategy, because if you can consider this just to be a political gerrymander, then you don't have to worry about lawsuits on racial gerrymandering,” Rep. Pierce said. “But the truth is, you're having a very profound impact on the minority voters of Marion County and up in Lake County.”

In Texas, new congressional maps have been held up in court over questions of whether those maps were racially gerrymandered.

Rep. Smaltz reiterated that the bill was crafted only with political advantage in mind and called for the rejection of each amendment.

“It would cause me great concern if we were to add or change language at this time,” he said following several introduced amendments.

Republicans who support the new map have said Indiana can’t turn a blind eye to efforts in other states to draw maps that favor Democrats. Lawmakers worry that if Democrats regain the U.S. House, it will lead to impeachment efforts against Trump and a stalling of the MAGA agenda.

The Trump administration has for months pressured state lawmakers to change congressional maps before next year’s election, even threatening primary challenges against lawmakers who would not support redistricting.

Trump’s effort, aimed at holding the narrow Republican control of the U.S. House, prompted Texas lawmakers to draw a new map that could help the party win five seats there. Republicans in North Carolina and Missouri followed with a seat in each state. Democrats countered by redistricting aimed at winning five seats in California. And Democrats in Virginia are looking to redistrict there.

As Indiana lawmakers have weighed redistricting, many say they and their families have faced anonymous threats, including bomb threats, although the motives behind those incidents aren't confirmed. Several lawmakers reported being the victims of swatting attempts, with law enforcement called to their homes under false reports of domestic violence.

Indiana's redistricting bill requires passage on a third reading in the House, expected Friday, before it can move to the Indiana Senate. Senate Republicans have been much more divided on the issue.

