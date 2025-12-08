© 2025 WBAA
Horseshoe Casino workers vote to unionize after eight-month fight to gain recognition

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published December 8, 2025 at 3:12 PM EST
A group of people wearing a black shirts and pants and blue jeans are walking in a circle holding picket signs.
Timoria Cunningham
/
IPB News
Sixty-eight percent of workers at an Indianapolis casino voted to unionize Friday — something they have been working on since April.

Horseshoe Indianapolis challenged 50 votes. However, since a majority of casino dealers voted to unionize, the challenge was overruled. This comes after the election was postponed by nearly two months due the government
shutdown.

Casino dealers came back to work Monday after a seven-week strike following months of protests and letters to the company. They demanded better short-term disability pay, higher wages and safer parking lots.

Horseshoe Indianapolis did not respond to a request for comment.

The employees are a part of Teamsters Local 135, which represents over 12,000 workers across Indiana.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org
Timoria Cunningham
