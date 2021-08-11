Texas City Is In Search Of Kyles In An Attempt To Break Guinness Record

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. Looking for something to do Labor Day weekend? Well, if your name happens to be Kyle, a city in Texas wants your company. Kyle, Texas, is hoping to set a world record by gathering the most people named Kyle ever. There will be hot air balloons, live music and, oh, so many Kyles. Every Kyle who shows up will get a T-shirt, free entry and leave with quite a story. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.