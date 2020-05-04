Holcomb Says Churches Are 'Test Or Control Group' Under Reopening

Gov. Eric Holcomb says places of worship will serve as a “test or control group” under his reopening plan.

Holcomb’s guidelines still impose restrictions on businesses and recreation areas, keeping some closed and mandating capacity limits on others.

But religious institutions can hold worship services starting Friday without limitation. Holcomb says he thought they would be the “most responsible” group to let fully reopen.

“But I did say that we needed those church leaders to be responsible for their congregations,” Holcomb says.

Holcomb adds that what happens with those houses of worship – and their impact on COVID-19 cases – will inform the state going forward.

“If we can manage this, it gives us a lot of confidence in some other arenas, as well,” Holcomb says.

The state still urges religious institutions to follow social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines or to hold virtual services whenever possible.

