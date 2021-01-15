Holcomb To Shut Down State Government Buildings In Indianapolis 'Out Of ... Caution'

Gov. Eric Holcomb is shutting down state government buildings in Indianapolis for most of next week. He said it’s out of “an abundance of caution” surrounding threats to other state capitols related to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and the recent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The governor’s office said there are still no credible threats against the Indiana Statehouse.

The state government complex – already closed Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday – will remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday. In a statement, Holcomb said he wants to “err on the side of caution.”

General Assembly leaders are canceling all legislative activity for the entirety of next week, at the urging, they say, of State Police Superintendent Doug Carter.

