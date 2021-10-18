-
Because of the historic nature of today's events, WBAA News on 105.9 FM and AM 920 has an updated on-air schedule for this evening:7pm - NPR Special…
Gov. Eric Holcomb is shutting down state government buildings in Indianapolis for most of next week. He said it’s out of “an abundance of caution”…
Todd Rokita was sworn in Monday as Indiana’s new attorney general. And his inaugural address promised “liberty in action” under his administration.Rokita…
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch were sworn in for their second terms Monday at a ceremony that – because of COVID-19 – lacked the crowd and…
In a quiet, colorful room of the Latino Cultural Center Monday night, Purdue students tried to represent their feelings of suffering and hope under a new…
Hoosiers are in the Nation’s Capital for Monday's Presidential Inauguration.Crown Pointe-native and Purdue student Tuba Mirza made the trip. She says it’s…