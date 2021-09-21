Local Democrats “Disappointed” By Proposed Senate District Maps

Local Democratic leaders said they were “disappointed” by the new Senate district maps released Tuesday.

But Senate Republicans said they were pleased with the proposed maps - which they say prioritized keeping communities of interest together.

According to a release from Indiana Senate Republicans, 92% of cities and towns and 96% of townships remained together.

The maps split West Lafayette and Lafayette into two separate districts. Previously, the bulk of both cities were part of the same district - District 22.

State Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette) said that move will make districts less competitive.

“The county as a whole tends to vote more Democratic. To split that county in half is definitely diluting that vote,” she said. “I’m not surprised, but I’m very disappointed.”

Campbell said she expects to vote “no” on the House, Senate, and congressional maps when they come up for a vote in the statehouse this week.

“I’m absolutely not going to support these maps, no,” she said. “They are very partisan and very gerrymandered and don’t promote democracy in our state.”

Jacque Chosnek is the chair of the Tippecanoe County Democratic Party and said the new maps will help maintain a Republican supermajority.

“It doesn’t really make any sense to split West Lafayette out and put it into a district with the very rural counties of Vermillion, Warren, Park, and Fountain,” she said. “Unfortunately I think the maps as proposed will result in Democrats continuing to be underrepresented in our state legislature.”

In a statement, Republican Ron Alting, who currently represents District 22, said that no matter how his district has changed, his goal remains to “serve and be a voice for the people.”

Alting retained his seat in the district in 2018 by over ten points against Democrat Sherry Shipley.