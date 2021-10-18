-
Local Democratic leaders said they were “disappointed” by the new Senate district maps released Tuesday.But Senate Republicans said they were pleased with…
-
Local Democratic state representatives continued to raise the alarm Monday about new political district maps moving through the state legislature. An…
-
One political scientist’s analysis of the proposed Indiana House redistricting map says it’s just as skewed towards Republicans as the map drawn 10 years…
-
The districts for the Lafayette School Corporation are staying the same.The school board reviewed the makeup of each of the seven using the most recent…