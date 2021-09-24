In a note to newsroom staff VP & Executive Editor Edith Chaplin announced the following update:

It is a great pleasure to share the news that Shirley Henry is our new Deputy Managing Editor for Recruitment & Development, which will report jointly to both of us.

In this new position Shirley will be a key partner in helping us recruit new and diverse talent at all levels of the newsroom. Equally important will be our work together to develop careers within the newsroom with an eye to finding growth opportunities for staff in preparation for the next job. The journalist of today and tomorrow is more diversified in experience than ever before. Digital, broadcast and newsgathering are not discreet skills as we all know.

Shirley's leadership on the Washington desk has been exemplary since her arrival at NPR. She has been a key player in the success of the Politics Podcast and everyone knows her superior planning skills have been essential during the turbulent political stories of the last half decade or more. She is a leader, editor, producer and manager of the highest order. Shirley will start Nov 8.

Shirley will hand over duties to Krishnadev Calamur, who will take on the role of Acting Chief Washington Editor. Arnie Seipel will take on the role of Acting Deputy Chief Washington Editor. Thank you to both outstanding gentlemen. In addition, Muthoni Muturi will assume more leadership of the Politics Podcast. Thanks to her as well.

We will begin the search for the next Chief Washington editor immediately.

Please join us in congratulating Shirley and thanking Krishnadev and Arnie for stepping into their acting roles.