Report Reveals Employees Are Tired Of Working Remotely

By editor 22 minutes ago

As companies and businesses continue to open offices, many employees are saying that working from home has lead to feelings of isolation.

A report from Deutsche Bank reports 40% of workers are left exhausted after a week of virtual meetings. This could pose a sign that the honeymoon phase of remote work could be coming to an end.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Mike Regan, senior editor of Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

