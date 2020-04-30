Weekly Unemployment Claims Numbers Continue to Fall

About 57,000 Hoosiers were among the 3.8 million Americans who filed to receive unemployment benefits last week according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The trend is continuing downward since the state’s “Stay-At-Home” order in March.

The Department of Workforce Development began allowing self-employed workers and those with short work histories to file for pandemic unemployment assistance this week. It says more than 65,000 have filed for that program successfully. The department also says it is working with state agencies to develop a strategy to offer job training.

Due to state and federal unemployment laws, DWD Commissioner Fred Payne says if someone receiving unemployment benefits is called back to work as companies reopen, they will have to return despite health concerns they may have.

“Generalized fear of the virus itself would likely result in benefits being denied,” he says.

Workers who are asked to return and receive reduced hours may still be eligible to receive benefits to compensate for the lost income.

