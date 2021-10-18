Indiana Department of Workforce Development

-
The Indiana Court of Appeals reversed a trial court’s emergency order, which required the state to continue to provide expanded federal unemployment…
Federal unemployment benefits are back on in Indiana. State officials said they’ve already paid 25,000 people on the first day while they also gave…
In another win for unemployed Hoosiers, the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday that Indiana must follow a lower court’s order forcing it to restart…
Indiana legal groups are taking the state to court over its decision to end federal unemployment benefits at the end of the week. They said the state is…
Starting this week, unemployed Hoosiers will once again need to prove they are searching for work in order to receive jobless benefits. The requirements…
Indiana will opt out of federal unemployment benefit programs, effective in mid-June as Gov. Eric Holcomb follows other states in an attempt to push…
Fran Hunter owns a neighborhood bar and grill called Hunter’s Place on Main Street in Elkhart. She said she’s had a “Now Hiring” sign up for weeks. In…
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he will require out-of-work Hoosiers to actively search for jobs to remain on unemployment benefits.He plans to issue an executive…
Indiana’s unemployment rate continued to fall in January, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It dropped almost half a percent to reach…
President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law Thursday, intended to provide economic stimulus to those hardest hit by the COVID-19…