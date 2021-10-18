-
Indiana's August unemployment rate remained stuck at 4.1 percent for the third month in a row. The state lost both employed and unemployed workers from…
Hoosiers appealing issues with their unemployment benefits may still have to wait about six or seven months before they can get a hearing. Before the…
Indiana’s unemployment rate remained unchanged between June and July, standing at 4.1 percent, but some areas are seeing job recovery faster than…
Indiana’s unemployment rate is 3.9 percent for April, remaining unchanged from the month before. The data is preliminary, but may show a slight slowing in…
Indiana’s unemployment rate continues to inch downward according to preliminary federal data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the unemployment…
Legislation, HB 1152, to penalize fraud in the unemployment insurance system passed through the General Assembly and is on its way to Gov. Eric Holcomb.…
Legislation aiming to crack down on fraud in Indiana’s unemployment system passed a Senate committee vote on Wednesday, but it's unpopular with those who…
Indiana’s unemployment rate continued to fall in January, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It dropped almost half a percent to reach…
Indiana’s average unemployment rate in 2020 – 7.1 percent – increased nearly 4 percentage points compared to the year before. Keep in mind: many…
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development will reopen a federal program on Jan. 22 that extends unemployment benefits. Pandemic Emergency…