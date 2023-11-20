Indiana legislative leaders temper expectations of major action in 2024 session

Indiana legislative leaders are tempering expectations for the upcoming session of the General Assembly, eyeing small changes to existing policies as their session priorities.

Both Republicans and Democrats mentioned reading proficiency, truancy and health care costs as areas of focus for the 2024 session.

And House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) noted that last session featured significant legislation on many of those issues.

“We need to allow things to be able to be implemented,” Huston said. “Maybe fine tune some things.”

Democrats want to push further, particularly on issues like child care. And Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) continued to advocate for cannabis legalization, especially as three of four surrounding states now have legalization in some form.

“If we don’t, we’re going to find ourselves behind the eight ball and the other states are gonna — I think I read something that Indiana’s on a contact high now,” Taylor said.

Republican leaders said cannabis legalization in 2024 is unlikely.

