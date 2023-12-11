© 2023 WBAA
Indianapolis Democrat Keith Potts drops out of U.S. Senate race

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 11, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Keith Potts announced Monday he is dropping out of the race.

About five months after launching his bid, Potts announced on social media he won’t move forward with his campaign. Potts is an Indianapolis city-county councilor and after opting against a re-election bid for that office this year, Potts now said “new professional opportunities” will mean he won’t run for the U.S. Senate.

Potts’ departure from the race leaves Marc Carmichael and Valerie McCray as the two Democratic candidates vying for the open seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.).

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Columbia City) and John Rust are both seeking the Republican nomination.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

