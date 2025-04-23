Lawmakers bring back language that would make it illegal to sleep on public property

Legislation that could fine and jail people sleeping on public land is back in another bill, days before the end of session.

It originated in a bill that failed to pass the House earlier in session. The language was added to a criminal justice bill— House Bill 1014 was heard in a conference committee Tuesday afternoon.

Rabbi Aaron Spiegel is the executive director of the Greater Indianapolis Multifaith Alliance — a group advocating against the proposed language. He says he doesn’t understand why lawmakers are motivated to push the legislation forward.

“I’m really concerned about the focus on getting this language into law when we have so many other things that we could be, certainly should be, dealing with,” Spiegel said.

This isn’t the first attempt to add the original bill’s language into other legislation. Some lawmakers recently attempted to add it into another bill on building safety, but it was eventually removed.

“I also want to say I understand the frustration of state legislatures,” Spiegel said. “Because they don't think Indianapolis has done anything, and in some ways, they’re right, and that’s changing.”

But he said criminalizing people experiencing homelessness will do more harm.

“This will set us back. Immeasurably,” Spiegel said.

Spiegel and other faith leaders have told people to contact their legislators about opposing the legislation.

The bill with the additional language will have to be approved by both the House and Senate. The legislature must adjourn session on or before April 29th.

