Gov. Braun calls special session to redraw Indiana's congressional maps

Gov. Mike Braun said Monday he will sign a proclamation to call for a special legislative session to consider redrawing the boundaries of Indiana’s congressional districts.

The special session for the General Assembly would begin Monday, Nov. 3, according to a news release.

Redistricting typically happens once a decade after the U.S. census. This time, though, President Donald Trump is making an unprecedented push for some states to change maps now to ensure Republican seats for future elections.

Indiana lawmakers last drew congressional districts in 2021, after the 2020 census data became available.

Republicans in Indiana currently hold seven of the state's nine congressional seats. Democrats represent District 1 in the northwest and District 7, the Indianapolis-based central district.

"I am calling a special legislative session to protect Hoosiers from efforts in other states that seek to diminish their voice in Washington and ensure their representation in Congress is fair," Braun said in a statement. "I am also asking the legislature to conform Indiana's tax code with new federal tax provisions to ensure stability and certainty for taxpayers and tax preparers for 2026 filings."

Indiana Democratic Party Chair Karen Tallian condemned Braun's call for a midterm redistricting special session, accusing him of reversing earlier statements about only proceeding if lawmakers had the votes and bowing to pressure from national Republicans.

Tallian called the move likely unconstitutional and said it diverts attention away from pocketbook issues.

"Instead of action on utility bills, healthcare costs, and stagnant wages, Hoosiers are getting a special session for a partisan power grab," Tallian said in a statement.

WFYI previously reported that Indiana political experts say the biggest shake-up could happen in the 1st Congressional District in the state’s northwest corner, held by third-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan. Any adjustment there could ripple into the neighboring 2nd and 4th Districts, which include fast-growing communities around Indianapolis.

U.S. Rep. André Carson has held the District 7 seat for nine terms.

"I don't want Democrats to despair," Carson said at a protest against redistricting at the Indiana Statehouse on Aug. 26. "We need you on the battlefield because the fight is ours to win."

This story will be updated.

