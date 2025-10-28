Vigil prays for immigration detainees at the state prison near Kokomo, Indiana

About 100 clergy, religious leaders and community members gathered outside the Miami Correctional Facility Monday.

Pine needles crunched under the feet of attendees as they walked along the side of U.S. 31 at the state prison.

Those in front held a banner that read “Love Your Neighbor, No Exceptions.”

The monthly multi-faith prayer vigil was the first since the federal government began holding immigration detainees at the state prison near Kokomo.

About 40 detainees arrived at the facility earlier this month. The Indiana Department of Correction did not immediately confirm how many immigrants are currently held there. The prison can hold up to 1,000 adult males, according to an agreement between the state and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Bishop Timothy Graham with the Indiana-Kentucky Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America helped organize the vigil. He said he’s a recovering alcoholic and spent time in jail himself in the past.

“I know what it’s like when that door slams behind you and there’s no getting out and you’re not going home,” Graham said.

He thinks of those detained who may be innocent.

“...Because they’re trying to exist and trying to make a living and a life for themselves ... I did something wrong, they haven’t,” Graham said.

Between speeches and prayers the group sang a song about loving immigrants.

Pastor Felipe Martínez with the First Presbyterian Church in Columbus said he prays for immigrants inside the Miami Correctional Facility. He detailed several ways immigrants contribute to the community – including paying taxes that fund public schools and services, shopping at stores, and starting small businesses.

“These immigrants are being held accountable for violations of immigration laws, unjustly and forced, conveniently weighted heavily against the workers, with no consequences for the business owners who are making money off their backs,” Martínez said.

Speakers encouraged attendees to keep showing up to vigils and to contact their lawmakers about opposing the increase in immigration enforcement.

Attendees included Patrice Beal, who travelled from Louisville to come to the vigil. She said it’s important to contribute across state lines.

“Because there could be someone here that’s going to be in Kentucky or Louisiana or who God only knows where next week,” Beal said. “So my eyes are opened, and I want to contribute to that awareness.”

Beal said she wants to organize similar gatherings in Kentucky.

Another vigil outside the Miami Correctional Facility is planned for November 17. Religious leaders also plan to hold vigils in Ft. Wayne and Indianapolis next month.

Contact WFYI All Things Considered newscaster and reporter Samantha Horton at shorton@wfyi.org or on Signal at SamHorton.05.