'Operation Midway Blitz' leads to immigration-related arrests on Indiana highways

Federal immigration officials say more than 200 immigrants without legal status have been arrested on Indiana roadways. They discussed the Chicago area's Operation Midway Blitz during a press conference in Gary on Thursday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Todd Lyons said 223 people were arrested, through a partnership with Indiana State Police. "Over 140 of those were truck drivers, including 50 semi trucks," Lyons said. "That includes over 50 illegal aliens that had been issued CDLs."

Many of these arrests have taken place at weigh stations, with state police who'd been given authority to enforce immigration law. Lyons blamed what he called "sanctuary states" for issuing commercial driver's licenses to immigrants without legal status.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said Americans should be able to use roadways without fearing for their safety. She cited examples of undocumented immigrants accused or convicted of violent crimes. "And listen, we don't want any of these individuals out on our roads, and we don't want them in our communities," Noem added. "And we especially don't want them behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler, when they can't speak our language, they don't understand our laws, they can't follow our roadway signs, and they can't interact with law enforcement or our citizens."

Governor Mike Braun said the number of interstate highways in Indiana creates the potential for a disproportionate number of issues. "We are going to work with DHS," Braun said. "We're going to work with ICE to keep our communities and our highways safe, even though other places are making them the opposite."

In a statement Wednesday, Gary Mayor Eddie Melton said the press conference was organized without the city's involvement, and city officials became aware of it when an advisory was sent to the media.