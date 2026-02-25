INDOT announces new highway safety project

The Indiana Department of Transportation is equipping highway workers across the state with additional safety equipment to keep them safe in low-visibility conditions.

The "Guardian Angel" devices emit flashing green lights to increase visibility of workers at night and during inclement weather.

INDOT spokesperson Sidney Nierman said studies show the green lights make workers 89 percent more visible to travelers.

Nierman said there were over 1,500 injuries in Indiana road work zones in 2025.

"Working in an active work zone can, at times, be very scary and uncomfortable, especially during times of low visibility," Nierman said. "So, equipping our highway workers with these is a very large step in the right direction."

The program is expected to cost $30,000. About 375 Guardian Angel lights will be distributed across the state.

The idea for the green light program originated from an INDOT employee through an intra-agency competition to promote innovation.