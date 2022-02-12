Tippecanoe County prosecutor joins Purdue in calling for Indiana State Police review after video surfaces of cop forcefully restraining student

The Tippecanoe County prosecutor has joined Purdue President Mitch Daniels in calling for an independent review of a Purdue police officer's actions after video surfaced of the cop forcefully restraining a student.

The video showed Purdue Police Officer Jon Selke, who is white, lying on top of student Adonis Tuggle, who is Black, and forcing his elbow into Tuggle’s face and throat. Tuggle’s girlfriend, who recorded the video, can be heard telling the officer to get his elbow “off my boyfriend’s neck.”

In a statement, university officials said Selke was responding to a reported assault on a woman.

On Thursday, President Daniels called for an internal review of the event as well as an independent review from the Indiana State Police. Daniels also promised to release the investigation's findings, including body camera footage, once both reviews have concluded.

Selke has also been placed on a leave of absence, which Purdue Police Chief John Cox attributed to death threats the officer and department have received.

On Friday, the school released a statement noting the Tippecanoe County prosecutor's office had also requested an independent review, and promised to hand over evidence following ISP’s investigation – adding that Purdue “welcomes the prosecutor’s actions and believes it is a positive step.”