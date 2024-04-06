© 2024 WBAA
Zach Edey and Purdue power their way into NCAA title game, beating N.C. State 63-50

WFYI Public Radio
Published April 6, 2024 at 8:38 PM EDT
AP Photo
Purdue kept its March Madness dream alive while snuffing out North Carolina State's, getting 20 points and 12 rebounds from Zach Edey in a 63-50 victory Saturday that placed the Boilermakers a win from their first NCAA title.

N.C. State poked and jabbed at the 7-foot-4 Edey and gave him fits over his 40 minutes on the floor, but he still dominated the battle of big men against 6-9, 275-pound Wolfpack center DJ Burns Jr., who labored to eight points and four assists.

DJ Horne led the 11th-seeded Wolfpack with 20 points.

Purdue (34-4) moves on to Monday night's final to play the winner of the later game between Alabama and defending champion UConn. N.C. State (26-15) ended its season two victories shy of a repeat of 1983, when it came through in nine straight must-win games to capture one of history's most unlikely titles.

See AP's March Madness bracket here.

