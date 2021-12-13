Holcomb appoints new IDEM commissioner

Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. The agency’s chief of staff, Brian Rockensuess, will replace Bruno Piggott who left for a job with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water.

Rockensuess has worked for IDEM for eight years and has experience in politics. Before becoming chief of staff, he was the agency’s director of governmental affairs and was the business, agricultural and legislative liaison. He also previously worked for the Indiana Senate.

In a news release, Rockensuess thanked Holcomb for the opportunity to lead IDEM and said that together they would continue to improve environmental protection in Indiana while “improving efficiencies within the agency.”

Rockensuess’s first day as IDEM commissioner will be Dec. 13.

