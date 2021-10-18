-
Environmental activists, lakeshore residents, and sport fishermen in Indiana say enough is enough — the state has to do more to prevent industrial spills…
-
A new study commissioned for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management shows more recycling could spur economic growth in the state. In 2019,…
-
Indiana will award a group of eight electric utilities more than $5.5 million to set up charging stations for electric vehicles across the state. The…
-
Environmental groups and some lawmakers worry a bill, HB 1436, could pressure regulators to approve pollution permits they would otherwise deny. The…
-
An amendment to a state Senate bill would let Indiana approve permits for coal ash waste instead of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Groups…
-
A controversial bill that would dissolve protections for the state’s wetlands passed in the Senate on Monday.The author of the bill, Sen. Chris Garten…
-
A proposed plant that would turn coal into diesel fuel in southwest Indiana has overcome a legal challenge to its air permit.Activists filed a petition to…
-
The state wants to know where recycling could use a boost in Indiana. The Department of Environmental Management plans to conduct a statewide recycling…
-
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is facing a class action lawsuit over who can get reimbursed for cleaning up leaking underground gas…
-
After West Lafayette’s recycling drop-off center closed earlier this year, local officials struggled to find a way to meet demand from residents. The…