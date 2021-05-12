Pumps Run Dry As Fuel Shortages Continue Across Southeast

A run on gas stations across the Southeast has driven up demand for fuel after a ransomware attack forced the largest pipeline in the U.S. to shut down.

From Virginia to Florida, there are reports of long lines and shuttered stations, as drivers go from pump to pump.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks with Seth Kaplan, Here & Now’s transportation analyst, about the shortages.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

