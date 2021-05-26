A Spit-Free Way To Blow Out Birthday Candles During A Pandemic

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We've all had at least one pandemic birthday, which hopefully didn't include blowing out candles with people outside your bubble. To Mark Apelt, the practice felt gross - blowing on a cake that everybody eats - so he created Blowzee, a kazoo-looking tool with a fan on the end. Kids blow into it, and it activates the fan, which blows out the candles.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARK APELT: All the joy without the germs, though you still get all those wishes.

INSKEEP: Especially if you wished for spit-free cake. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.