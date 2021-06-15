Six Flags Tests New Roller Coaster In New Jersey

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Six Flags has opened a new roller coaster in New Jersey, the Jersey Devil. Like New Jersey's hockey team, the Devils, it's named after a mythical creature that is said to wander the New Jersey Pine Barrens. Who knew? This is the world's tallest single-rail coaster. So you're on one rail going up 13 stories upside down and back toward the ground. Altogether now, Sarah McCammon.

(SCREAMING)

