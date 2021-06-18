Why Millions Of Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

Despite the economic devastation caused by the pandemic, millions of Americans are leaving their jobs. In April alone, some 4 million people quit, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Bloomberg News senior editor Mike Regan about what’s pushing so many people to quit their jobs.

Here & Now wants to hear from people who have decided to quit their jobs rather than return to work in the office full-time. Let us know here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

