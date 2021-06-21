One Family's Journey Into Activism After Son Survived Police Shooting

One immigrant family in Texas was reluctantly thrust into activism after one of the sons survived a police shooting to the chest while being treated at a Houston hospital in 2015.

Nearly six years later, the Pean family is still wrestling with their ideas of justice and what it means to be Black in America. Sarah Varney of Kaiser Health News shares their story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.