Dude, Where's My Lyft? Ride-Hailing Services Raise Prices Amid Driver Shortages, Spike In Demand

Published June 22, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT
A Lyft and Uber in Los Angeles, California. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
Ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft are struggling to keep up with increased demand brought on by the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

Now fares are going up — but drivers aren’t seeing a fair cut.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about what a driver shortage means for ride-hailing services. Mosley also speaks with Jonathan Panzer, a Lyft driver in Austin, Texas.

