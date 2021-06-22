© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

Lorde, 'Solar Power'

By LaTesha Harris
Published June 11, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT

After a four-year drought, Lorde has returned to us, delirious with joy, biting A Tribe Called Quest and indulging in the erotic. A new single, "Solar Power" — the title of which doubles as her forthcoming third studio album — finds the New Zealand singer-songwriter embracing a significantly sunnier state of mind. Guiding the masses to the shore like a beach babe messiah, Lorde's cult of happiness lacks no support; notable for acoustic guitar plucking from co-writer and producer Jack Antonoff, "Solar Power" features Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo on backing vocals. At its percussion-heavy, George Michael-esque climax, the track explodes with transcendental euphoria, a celebration of nature's restorative capacity.

