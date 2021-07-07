Shungudzo Knows What She Wants To Change In The World

Shungudzo's life is like a movie, with twists and turns. Born in the United States, the singer spent her early years in Zimbabwe where she became the first Black woman to represent Zimbabwe as a gymnast at the All-Africa Games. She then moved back to attend Stanford University, where she got involved in charity work. She was also featured on a reality show, all the while making music.

We talk to Shungudzo about how these life experiences fed her songwriting and hear her perform a few tracks from her latest album, I'm Not A Mother, But I Have Children. Hear the complete session via the audio player and watch the performance from NPR Live Sessions via the video player.

