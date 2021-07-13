Here Are The 2021 Emmy Award Nominations

The nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on July 13 by presenters Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer in front of a live audience, airing Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+.

Outstanding drama series

The BoysBridgertonThe CrownThe Handmaid's TaleLovecraft CountryThe MandalorianPoseThis Is Us

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding limited or anthology series

I May Destroy YouMare of EasttownThe Queen's GambitThe Underground RailroadWandaVision

Phil Bray / Netflix Anya Taylor-Joy in <em>The Queen's Gambit.</em>

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding comedy series Black-ishCobra KaiEmily in ParisHacksThe Flight AttendantThe Kominsky MethodPen15Ted Lasso

/ Apple TV Jason Sudeikis in <em>Ted Lasso,</em> nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding competition program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag RaceTop Chef

The Voice

David Moir / Bravo Judges Melissa King, Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons in Season 18 of <em>Top Chef.</em>

Outstanding variety talk series

ConanThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahJimmy Kimmel LiveLast Week Tonight with John OliverThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert

A full list of nominees is available at the Emmys website.

