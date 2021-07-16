RuPaul's Drag Race alum and Call Me Mother co-host Peppermint talks about how her love of peppermint as a flavor led to her choosing it as a name, even if she now says "it was a dumb mistake, but I guess it's too late to change it." She talks about the winding road of her theater career, from "knocking on Broadway's door" and getting "no one's home" in response, to becoming the first out trans woman to originate a role on Broadway. Then, she plays a colorful game all about shades of red, blue, and green. Spoiler: she passes with flying colors!

Heard on We Ship It.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.