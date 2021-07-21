Sweden Breaks U.S. Women's Soccer Team Winning Streak At Olympics

Sweden snapped a 44-game winning streak by the American women’s soccer team with a 3-0 win in Tokyo on Wednesday. The U.S. team has a chance to recover and advance to the next round with upcoming games against New Zealand and Australia.

In another competition, the U.S. women’s softball team won its first game, shutting out Italy 2-0.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman

