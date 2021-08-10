© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

Live Broadcast: Japanese Breakfast Closes Out 5 Nights At Union Transfer

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published August 10, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT

From her third LP Jubilee and bestselling memoir Crying in H Mart, to her work on the score for the video game Sable, Japanese Breakfast frontperson Michelle Zauner has been generating so much buzz that it's no wonder she's been selling out shows across the country. Zauner's homecoming to Philadelphia is no different, extending her stop to five nights at Union Transfer.

This Wednesday, August 11, WXPN and World Cafe present a live broadcast from the last of the five concerts at the Philly venue. Tune in starting at 9:15 p.m. ET via NPR Music Live Sessions above.

Science & Medicine
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
