Science & Medicine

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, 'Can't Let Go'

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published August 12, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT

This feels like a warm welcome back from two old friends you haven't seen in a long time. Fourteen years after Raising Sand, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited. "Can't Let Go" — written by Randy Weeks and originally recorded by Lucinda Williams — is the first single from Raise the Roof (out Nov. 19); the collaborative album produced once again by T-Bone Burnett. The duo's mellifluous harmonies return, filled with the longing (or pleading) of two lovers who face the inevitability of lost love, anchored by the shuffling grooves of drummer Jay Bellerose. It seems like time hasn't passed at all.

Science & Medicine
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
