Tierra Whack, 'Walk The Beat'

A year after collaborating with Adobe to create the What Whack Wears contest, rapper Tierra Whack is not only unveiling a fan-designed wardrobe, but a new track to match. On her latest house-inspired single, "Walk The Beat," Whack's wordplay weaves through a futuristic club beat — courtesy of producer J-Melodic — as she name drops her favorite designers and brands. With bars like "Alexander Wang with that Helmut Lang / Ghetto fab so I'm still eatin' chicken wings / Versatile so I can keep switchin' lanes," Whacks delivers whimsical rhymes to defy stereotypes placed on her. Just in time for the Fall/Winter fashion season, "Walk The Beat" is a bonafide runway hit.

