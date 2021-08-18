Meet Paralympian David Brown, The World's Fastest Blind Runner

David Brown was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease at 15 months old, which led him to lose his sight by the age of 13. But health issues didn’t stop Brown from becoming the world’s fastest blind runner.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young spoke with Brown about dominating the running world and representing team USA in the Paralympics in Tokyo next week. And his sighted guide runner, Moray Steward, talks about being Brown’s eyes.

