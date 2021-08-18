© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

Meet Paralympian David Brown, The World's Fastest Blind Runner

Published August 18, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT
David Brown, left, and guide Moray Steward win the 100 Meter Dash Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials for Track and Field in Minneapolis. (Mark Reis)
David Brown, left, and guide Moray Steward win the 100 Meter Dash Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials for Track and Field in Minneapolis. (Mark Reis)

David Brown was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease at 15 months old, which led him to lose his sight by the age of 13. But health issues didn’t stop Brown from becoming the world’s fastest blind runner.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young spoke with Brown about dominating the running world and representing team USA in the Paralympics in Tokyo next week. And his sighted guide runner, Moray Steward, talks about being Brown’s eyes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

