The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya's Time to Eat, Nadiya Bakes) breaks down her journey as a baker— beginning with using an oven only as extra kitchen storage, to baking a birthday cake for the Queen of England. She shares some behind the scenes of what life in the Bake Off tent is really like, and gives some advice from her cookbooks. Then, she unearths which very different looking plants are actually related in a game about culinary botany.

Heard on Molecular Gastrivia

