Nite Jewel, 'Anymore'

How do you recover from the life-shattering force of heartache? As Ramona Gonzalez sings on No Sun's opening track, "Anymore," it leaves a person bereft of language, adrift in the unmooring of the self and questioning their own understanding of reality. As the scale of the task looms and builds, so does her sonic palette, until she eventually admits: "I can't describe anything anymore."

And then she doesn't try to, unleashing a warbling melody that sinks into a lush terrain of electronics. "Anymore" is a divorcée's careful and controlled lament, its brilliance found in the contrast between the precise and overwhelming layers of sound at its apex — a person standing in a confusing din of emotion, at a loss for words — and when the music burbles down into stillness.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.