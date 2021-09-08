On 'Peacemeal,' Ron Gallo Embraces A Playful Pop Sound

Ron Gallo is perpetually evolving. Over the last few years, the former lead singer of roots rock band Toy Soldiers has embraced a range of sounds in his music: indie rock, garage and — for his newest album, Peacemeal -- lo-fi pop.

In this episode, Ron Gallo talks to World Cafe all the way from Italy, where he's been living with his wife. The musician talks about how the pandemic affected the sound of Peacemeal, his infatuation with Easter Island and MF Doom's influence.

