This Weekend, Stream Live Performances From XPoNential Music Festival

This year, the XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru, returns in person on the Camden Waterfront in Camden, N.J. With a lineup of established and up-and-coming artists, the festival has offered an unparalleled experience for music discovery, delighting audiences of all ages for more than a decade.

WXPN and NPR Live Sessions are teaming up again, giving audiences a front-row seat to all the festival's Wiggins Waterfront Park performances. Check out the schedule for our live video webcast below. Starting Friday, Sept. 17, the festival will be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All times are ET, and are subject to change.

*Update 9/19/21 1:19 a.m. ET: After a few positive COVID-19 test results came back late Saturday, Dawes has canceled their appearance at #XPNFest. Cimafunk, who electrified audiences during their Saturday set, will return for an encore performance.

Friday, Sept. 17

Marina Stage

4:30 - 5:00 PM Hoochi Coochi

5:40 - 6:25 PM Sofia Valdes

7:45 - 8:40 PM Corey Henry

River Stage

5:05 - 5:35 PM Arthur Thomas and the Funkitorium

6:30 - 7:40 PM The Record Company

8:45 - 10:15 PM Los Lobos

Saturday, Sept. 18

Marina Stage

12:30 - 1:00 PM Great Time

1:50 - 2:30 PM Michaela Anne

3:25 - 4:10 PM Adia Victoria

5:15 - 6:10 PM Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

River Stage

12:00 - 12:30 PM Stella Ruz

1:00 -1:45 PM Paul Beaubrun

2:35 - 3:20 PM Cimafunk

4:15 - 5:10 PM Strand Of Oaks

6:15 - 7:15 PM Ani DiFranco

BB&T Pavilion (Live stream not available)

7:30 - 9:00 PM Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

9:30 - 11:00 PM Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live

Sunday, Sept. 19

Marina Stage

12:00 - 12:30 PM Anna Shoemaker

1:25 - 2:10 PM Sierra Ferrell

3:15 - 4:05 PM Jade Bird

5:15 - 6:10 PM Nicole Atkins

River Stage

12:35 - 1:20 PM Tommy Conwell and the Young Ramblers

2:15 - 3:10 PM Devon Gilfillian

*4:10 - 5:10 PM Cimafunk

*6:15 - 7:15 PM Shovels & Rope

*UPDATE

