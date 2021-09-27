FAFSA Opens Friday, But Many Families With College Students Aren't Taking Advantage

As colleges bring students back to campus this fall for in-person instruction, families with college students are looking for ways to pay for the hefty price tag.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid opens this Friday, but many aren’t taking advantage of it due to misconceptions.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

